ACL Festival Returns October 1st-3rd & 8th-10th

Tickets go on sale TODAY (5/20) for the 20th AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL, which returns at full capacity with eight stages at ZILKER PARK on OCTOBER 1st-3rd and 8th-10th. The festival celebrates the show's 20th anniversary, and will feature a diverse lineup that includes GEORGE STRAIT, BILLIE EILISH, STEVIE NICKS, MILEY CYRUS, RÜFÜS DU SOL, DABABY, ERYKAH BADU, MEGAN THEE STALLION, DOJA CAT, BLACK PUMAS and many more.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL (ACL FEST) will also feature MODEST MOUSE, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, JACK HARLOW, JON PARDI, CAM, FINNEAS, CHET FAKER (weekend one), DERMOT KENNEDY, TIERRA WHACK, TANYA TUCKER (weekend one), OMAR APOLLO, TRIXIE MATTEL (weekend two) and additional acts to be announced soon.

TEXANS on the bill include STRAIT, BADU, MEGAN THEE STALLION, BLACK PUMAS, ST. VINCENT (weekend one), MARC REBILLET, SURFACES, DAYGLOW, MISSIO, CHARLEY CROCKETT, HEARTLESS BASTARDS (weekend two), ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL (weekend one), NANÉ, RIDERS AGAINST THE STORM (weekend two), MIKE MELINOE (weekend two), DEEZIE BROWN (weekend one) and more.

“Music is coming back strong to the live music capital of the world,” said AUSTIN Mayor STEVE ADLER. “The return of AUSTIN CITY LIMITS as an in-person festival celebrates that our efforts as a community to become vaccinated are working. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will work closely with the organizers and AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH to ensure ACL FEST is in line with our health standards. We must continue to get everyone vaccinated and keep up our success.”

“AUSTIN CITY LIMITS 2021 is a result of successful vaccine efforts and more than a year’s worth of protection measures,” said AUSTIN-TRAVIS COUNTY Interim Health Authority DR. MARK ESCOTT. “Taking the shot is our shot at getting things back to normal, and we envision this happening before OCTOBER if we stay the course as a community. Thank you to all those who have done their part and took the vaccine, and to ACL who will utilize their broad voice to encourage vaccination in the months leading to their monumental event.”

ACL FEST has partnered with the CITY OF AUSTIN and AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH to encourage vaccination months before the festival. The festival has generated more than $41 million towards improvements to ZILKER PARK and parks across the city. In 2019, $6 million was donated to the AUSTIN PARKS FOUNDATION.

Three-day general admission, 3-day general admission plus, 3-day VIP and platinum tickets, and hotel packages go on sale TODAY 12p (CT) at www.aclfestival.com.

