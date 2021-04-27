New Show

VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK and its recent acquisition, PREET BHARARA's CAFE, are launching a new weekly podcast hosted by historians HEATHER COX RICHARDSON and JOANNE FREEMAN. "NOW & THEN," a look at current events from a historical perspective, will post new episodes on TUESDAYS; the show is the first CAFE podcast to debut since coming into the VOX fold in APRIL.

“Plunging into the past to understand the present is vitally important at a time of crisis,” said FREEMAN, formerly host of the podcast "BACKSTORY.". “Doing so with a friend and fellow historian (who shares my sense of humor) is a total pleasure.”

RICHARDSON, formerly co-host of NPR's "FREAK OUT AND CARRY ON," said, “At its most basic, history is about hanging out with good friends and telling stories about the past to make sense of the present. In NOW & THEN, JOANNE and I are doing that... with doctorates and a modern twist.”

