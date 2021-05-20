Sold

LA FAVORITA RADIO NETWORK, INC. is selling KCFA/ARNOLD, CA and KNTO/CHOWCHILLA, CA to CENTRO CHRISTIANO AMISTAD CHURCH for $1,800,000 ($1 million for KCFA, $800,000 for KNTO) in promissory notes.

In other filings with the FCC, JEFF CHANG has applied for an STA to operate KKZI-A/BARSTOW, CA at reduced power from a temporary site after losing the lease to the station's licensed site.

And VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS 2, LLC's application for the renewal of its license for Southern Gospel WJEH-A (JOY 990)/GALLIPOLIS, OH has been dismissed by the FCC after the licensee withdrew its Notice of Appearance for a hearing on the license renewal and requested that its application be dismissed. The station's license renewal application was designated for hearing by the FCC, based on the station being silent for extended periods and at reduced power at other times since the licensee acquired the station on DECEMBER 31, 2019.

