COVID Day

On MAY 25th from 6a to 6p (CT), “COVID Remembrance Day” HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV(97.1 FM THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO will air requests and dedications to those who have donated at least $25 to the UNITED WAY OF METRO CHICAGO. Dedications can be to honor friends, family, or neighbors who have faced unthinkable pandemic-related losses or in honor of front-line workers, first responders, or CHICAGOLAND heroes who have made a positive difference in our community over the past year.

