New Expanded Agreements

TRILLER, the AI-powered short video platform, and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) have unveiled expanded worldwide licensing agreements for music and publishing. The new agreements allow TRILLER users access to UMG's full catalog of music plus the songwriters and catalogs represented by UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG), for use on TRILLER.

TRILLER Chairman BOBBY SARNEVESHT commented, "We are pleased to announce our renewed agreement with UMG and our new pact with UMPG. TRILLER has become one of the most important platforms in music today, and these agreements ensure that artists and songwriters across UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP have full access to the global TRILLER ecosystem."

UMG EVP/Digital Business Development & Strategy JONATHAN DWORKIN added, "We’re pleased to have a deal with TRILLER that embraces the importance of compensating our artists, especially given the tremendous value music generates across their platform. With this agreement, UMG continues to expand the universe of licensed social media platforms that allow fans to legitimately create and share content, while also growing an important new source of revenue for our artists."

UMPG Chief Counsel DAVID KOKAKIS said, "UMPG’s mission is to support songwriters. By licensing new platforms like TRILLER, we ensure writers are fairly compensated and we are strategically delivering growth to the overall publishing business."

