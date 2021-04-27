Turner

NASHVILLE music industry veteran DOAK TURNER has joined “The Business Side of Music” podcast as Dir. of Sales & Marketing. The weekly podcast, founded by TOM SABELLA and hosted by BOB BENDER, focuses on all aspects of the music industry, including recording, copyrights, songwriting and more.

TURNER is the previous co-owner of MUSIC STARTS HERE and NASHVILLE MUSE, two websites that helped music creators around the world and in NASHVILLE connect with each other. A songwriter himself, TURNER has hosted more than 120 live events over the last decade plus, including his regular “3rd SUNDAY” and “Guitar BQ” shows.

