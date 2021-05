New Format

Two Country stations that were recently sold by COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. to STEVE CLENDENIN's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE, LLC -- WMIR (CAROLINA COUNTRY 93.9)/CONWAY-MYRTLE BEACH, SC and WYAY (CAROLINA COUNTRY 106.3)/BOLIVIA-WILMINGTON, NC -- have now flipped to oldies, simulcasting a format dubbed "CAROLINA Gold."

The stations' joint website is here. Listen live here.

