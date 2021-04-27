-
Media Headhunter Rob Barnett Pens First Book
May 21, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ROB BARNETT, head of ROB BARNETT MEDIA has his first book coming out on JUNE 29 but preorders are available now. The book NEXT JOB, BEST JOB: A HEADHUNTER'S 11 STRATEGIES TO GET HIRED gives you the essentials of a job search in today's world.
BARNETT tells ALL ACCESS, "After leading at least two of my many lives in radio, I realize it’s a hot new business with little change and long term job stability. That said, if you ever need a headhunter - on either side of the hiring table - call this Ghostbuster. And pleeeeeze preorder the damn book right now to steal all our secrets."
You can preorder NEXT JOB, BEST JOB here.
Rob Barnett