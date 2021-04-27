Rob Barnett's First Book

ROB BARNETT, head of ROB BARNETT MEDIA has his first book coming out on JUNE 29 but preorders are available now. The book NEXT JOB, BEST JOB: A HEADHUNTER'S 11 STRATEGIES TO GET HIRED gives you the essentials of a job search in today's world.

BARNETT tells ALL ACCESS, "After leading at least two of my many lives in radio, I realize it’s a hot new business with little change and long term job stability. That said, if you ever need a headhunter - on either side of the hiring table - call this Ghostbuster. And pleeeeeze preorder the damn book right now to steal all our secrets."

You can preorder NEXT JOB, BEST JOB here.

Rob Barnett

