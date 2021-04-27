Owens

NOCAP SHOWS brings in ROB OWENS as VP/Talent. A veteran of the entertainment and booking industry, OWENS previously served as AEG PRESENTS Sr. Dir./Global Touring and NEDERLANDER CONCERTS Dir./Booking and Operations. With NEDERLANDER, OWENS booked shows at the GREEK THEATRE in LOS ANGELES for 15 years.

OWENS commented, "I am beyond excited to be joining the amazing team at NOCAP SHOWS. NOCAP is on the forefront of innovation in the digital PPV event space. The opportunities I will be able to bring to artists, agents, and managers on this platform are unlimited."

NOCAP SHOW founder CISCO ADLER added, "We are thrilled to welcome ROB onto the NOCAP team. His years of experience and relationships are invaluable and we look forward to all he can bring to NOCAP and this new frontier in entertainment."

« see more Net News