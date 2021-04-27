Audio Afternoon

ADVERTISING WEEK 360's "Great Minds At Work" video interview series is devoting the afternoon of MAY 24th to audio.

The sessions will begin at 1p (ET) with THE VERGE's ASHLEY CARMAN talking to the Pres./COO of KEVIN HART's LOL! NETWORK, THAI RANDOLPH. CARMAN will talk to AUDACY Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLE at 1:15p, followed by a panel at 1:30p on brand audio strategy moderated by VERITONIC's SCOTT SIMONELLI and featuring SPOTIFY's JESSICA HUBBARD and MADE MUSIC STUDIO's LAUREN MCGUIRE. At 1:55p, CARMAN will interview QCODE MEDIA Chief Strategy Officer and former APPLE podcast executive STEVE WILSON, and at 2:10p, CARMAN will talk with actor JOE PANTOLIANO and his daughter DANIELLA PANTOLIANO, hosts of the "NO KIDDING? ME TOO!" podcast about mental health.

