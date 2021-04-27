Spotify For Artists 'Fan Study'

SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS has released its "Fan Study," a collection of 15 high-level data-driven insights, from global listening trends to merchandise buying habits. Alongside each insight, SPOTIFY provides artists and their teams with actionable recommendations for how to leverage this information to achieve their goals. For the complete post, go here.

SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS’ many offerings include its playlist pitching tool, CANVAS, MARQUEE, PROMO SHARE CARDS, virtual event listings, educational resources, and more.

Here’s a sample of some of the insights on the new site:

Global listening patterns: LATIN AMERICA is where fans are most open to discovering new music -- the top three cities with the highest streams of new content are SAO PAOLO, SANTIAGO and MEXICO CITY. Over 80% of K-Pop, SOUTH AFRICAN house, GERMAN techno, and Reggae streams happen outside of the artists’ home country.

Fan engagement and catalog trends: After a fan adds your track to their personal playlist, they’ll listen to you 41% more. They’ll also look at your profile 12% more, and end up making 60% of all your merchandise purchases. On average, your top 5% of fans listen 6x more than the rest of your fans. Catalog streams get a 15-20% lift when you release new music, and 53% of releases peak more than seven days after release day.

Merchandise consumption habits: Merch preferences vary by genre -- Electronic music and Country fans buy the most hats; Metal fans buy the most CDs; Pop and Hip-Hop fans buy the most outerwear. Fans in LONDON buy the most hoodies and shirts, while fans in PHOENIX buy the most CDs, and SEATTLE fans buy the most vinyl.

