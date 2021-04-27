Brock, left, and Butterly

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) and THE 29 GROUP have teamed up to launch a syndicated Country show, “CHAD & MEG,” available exclusively to IBA member stations to plug in for mornings or afternoons. Its hosts are two Country format veterans. CHAD BROCK is a former COUNTRY artist who was signed to both WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and BROKEN BOW RECORDS, and is best known for his 2000 #1 hit, “Yes!” and 1998’s Top 5 “Ordinary Life.” BROCK was morning personality at then CBS RADIO-owned Country WQYK/TAMPA and, in 2010, was named VP/Artist Relations and host at Country music-focused TV network TCN (THE COUNTRY NETWORK), which he co-founded (NET NEWS 11/8/10). MEG BUTTERLY is an ACM Award-winning personality who most recently co-hosted mornings with PAUL SCHADT at iHEARTMEDIA Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE. She joined WKKT in 2009 following time with Country WIRK/WEST PALM BEACH.

It is a return to full-time radio for both. BUTTERLY left WKKT in 2018 to join HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP as Mgr./Social Media, Brand & Reputation (NET NEWS 10/19/18), but continued to host weekends at the station. BROCK most recently was Business Development Mgr. at LONGVIEW, TX-based oil and gas pipeline company APPLIED CONSULTANTS, INC.

THE 29 GROUP is run by Country radio veteran KEITH “CLARK” STOVER, who is also Managing Partner at MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP in SOUTH CAROLINA, in addition to being affiliated with consulting firm VALLIE-RICHARDS-DONOVAN. THE 29 GROUP also syndicates the show “Red Cup Country,” launched in 2019. That show is available as a five or six night evening daypart program, or as a five-hour weekend show, both hosted by Country personality COOP.

“CHAD & MEG” is being offered to potential affiliates at an affordable cash rate, with no barter required. It targets the 25-54 demo, and is available as a five-day show consisting of 10 daily breaks to air between 6a-10a or 2p-7p local times. It comes in both a fully-produced version, or a version that allows affiliates to mix in their own music. The produced version featured Country music from the ‘90s until now.

STOVER can be reached here.

« see more Net News