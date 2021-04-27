ABC Radio

HEIDI ORINGER, who books product giveaways for the 1,800 ABC RADIO stations, is looking for giveaways from companies that match the demos of such formats as Talk, AC, Alternative, Classic Rock, Oldies, Classical, Country, Dance, Jazz, Rock, Indie and Pop.

Stations are constantly booking for giveaways. It's free to the company, which only needs to supply product for the publicity.

To offer your products, go here.

« see more Net News