PK & DK + Duryan

MAX MEDIA Top 40/Rhythm KFCO (HOT 107.1)/DENVER has debuted a new morning show, THE PK & DK SHOW. The show features former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA morning teamers PK and his wife, DENISE KALENTZIS and producer DURYAN. KFCO will serve as the flagship station for THE PK & DK SHOW's syndication.

Prior to their run on WWPW, PK hosted mornings on then CBS Top 40 KKHH (HOT 95.7)/HOUSTON from 2010-2015. From 2001-2009, PK was the host of the syndicated "PLAYHOUSE" morning show on KXJM (JAMMIN' 95.5)/PORTLAND.

PK commented, "We are extremely excited to be in the Mile-High City and can't wait for the audience to laugh with us."

MAX MEDIA Pres./Market Mgr. JEFF NORMAN added, "I have been a big fan of PK's for years and am happy to have him on the air in DENVER."

KFCO PD SENEN "SLIM" RODRIGUEZ noted, "I've loved PK ever since he was in PORTLAND and am very excited to work with him."

THE PK & DK SHOW is a content-only show allowing affiliate stations to program their own music. For information on THE PK & DK SHOW contact MICHAEL NEWMAN at michaelnewman@radiostrategies.com or call (713) 829-0474.

