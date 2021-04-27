Gov't Mule's 'Island Exodus 12'

GOV'T MULE has announced ISLAND EXODUS 12, which will make its return to JEWEL PARADISE COVE RESORT in RUNAWAY BAY, JAMAICA, from JANUARY 12th to 20th next year. The “concert-cation” experience, which features epic, intimate beachfront concerts, will be hosted by GOV'T MULE, who will perform three full two-set shows, and WARREN HAYNES, offering his unique, interactive “Q and Play” set, a hybrid concert performance and storytelling session. Also scheduled to perform are DAWES and THE WAR AND TREATY, who will perform multiple sets, and special guest RON HOLLOWAY, who will present an extended afternoon “Sax On The Beach” set. Attendees who arrive early for EXODUS EVE on JANUARY 15th will see “ROHO” part of MELVIN SEALS & JGB + RON HOLLOWAY's "LEGION OF MELVIN" show.

Pre-sale for ISLAND EXODUS 11 attendees begins MAY 25th and all other ISLAND EXODUS attendees on MAY 26th at 10a (ET). General on-sale begins MAY 27th at 10a (ET). For more details, please visit islandexodus.com.

« see more Net News