GRAMMY winner JAMES STEED, professionally known as DJ SWANQO has signed with GIANT MUSIC PUBLISHING, a division of THE AZOFF COMPANY, in partnership with PARDISON FONTAINE's ST. LUKES PUBLISHING. The producer's hits include CARDI B's chart-topping "Up," with credits as a writer.

The deal marks the debut signing for GIANT MUSIC PUBLISHING, launched by GIANT MUSIC's SHAWN HOLIDAY with IRVING and JEFFREY AZOFF earlier this year. GIANT MUSIC PUBLISHING and PARDISON FONTAINE's ST. LUKES PUBLISHING entered into a global deal with WARNER CHAPPELL to administer DJ SWANQO's works.

Commented SWANQO, “I am excited to start this new relationship with GIANT MUSIC PUBLISHING and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings. I know how hard SHAWN and his team work for his artists so I’m excited to kick off our partnership with a #1.”

DJ SWANQO is best known for his work with CARDI B, and has also produced hits for PARDISON FONTAINE, HOOCELEBRITY and others, as well as AUNTY HAMMY's viral single, "Pew Pew Pew."

PARDISON FONTAINE is a rapper and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter best known for his single "Backin' It Up" featuring CARDI B. In addition to his numerous credits on CARDI B’s "Invasion of Privacy" and KANYE WESTs "Ye," FONTAINE co-wrote CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION’s smash hit, “WAP,” and MEGAN’s first #1 hit, “Savage.”

PARDI added,: “I’ve known SWANQO for years, from making beats in my mother’s basement. I knew then he had a great ear for music and that one day the world would see his talent...it won’t be long before u hear his tag all over the charts!”

Added SHAWN HOLIDAY, “We couldn’t be prouder to represent someone as gifted as SWANQO. His undeniable talent, artistic drive and authenticity sets him apart from others and makes our first signing that much sweeter. We have big plans for him and we are all looking forward to the many successes I know we’ll share with him.”

SHAWN HOLIDAY was previously COLUMBIA's co-head of Urban Music, and held a dual role at SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING, where he worked with TRAVIS SCOTT and CARDI B, among many others. Prior to joining COLUMBIA, HOLIDAY was SVP/Head of Urban A&R at INTERSCOPE RECORDS, where he worked with KEYSHIA COLE, 50 CENT and DIDDY and was also SVP/A&R at RCA RECORDS.

WARNER CHAPPEL MUSIC Co-Chair and CEO GUY MOOT and President of A&R U.S. RYAN PRESS shared, “When SHAWN and the AZOFF team brought SWANQ0 to us, it was an easy decision. He is one of the best beatmakers in the game with a long list of top hits. We are looking forward to supporting his incredible work along with his partner PARDISON and GIANT.”

