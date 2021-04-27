Alpha Media

ALPHA MEDIA Classic Hits KBAY (94.5 BAY FM)/MONTEREY-SALINAS, CA, had promoted DANNY MILLER to afternoon host.

MILLER has spent the past 16 years at KBAY and sister Hot AC KEZR (MIX 106.5) as a weekend host. He also serves as PA announcer for the NFL’s SAN FRANCISCO 49ERs, NHL’s SAN JOSE SHARKS, and MLS’ SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES.



MILLER takes the afternoon drive slot that had most recently been held by KIRK PEFFER.



ALPHA MEDIA SAN JOSE Content Director DAVE NUMMA said, “I’m excited that our friend and super-talented DANNY MILLER will now be hosting afternoons on BAY FM!. DANNY is a tremendous talent with strong relationships and tons of enthusiasm to help BAY FM continue to grow and serve our listeners and advertisers.”



ALPHA MEDIA SAN JOSE VP/Market Manager DAVID DRUTZ added, “DANNY is such a beloved voice throughout the SOUTH BAY that it made perfect sense to have him become an integral part of the daily listening of KBAY’s devoted audience.”

DANNY first joined the station 16 years ago and has a long BAY AREA broadcasting pedigree. He has also reported from the SUMMER OLYMPICS in RIO and the WINTER OLYMPICS in SEOUL.

