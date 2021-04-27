-
NPR, 'NPR News Now' Remain Atop Triton Digital U.S. Podcast Report For April
TRITON DIGITAL's latest U.S. Podcast Report for APRIL 2021, measuring between MARCH 29th and MAY 2nd, had the top five networks based on average weekly downloads and the top four by average weekly users unchanged, and the top 10 individual podcasts by average weekly downloads and top 6 by average weekly users also remained unchanged. NPR, STITCHER, and CADENCE13 took the top three slots once again on both network charts; NPR NEWS NOW topped both podcast charts, while CRIME JUNKIE and UP FIRST followed on the average weekly download list and swapped places on the average weekly users list. TRITON noted a spike for AUDIOCHUCK's "COUNTERCLOCK," jumping into 14th place by average weekly downloads by virtue of releasing its entire 20-episode season three on APRIL 29th.
The charts do not include networks and shows not opting into TRITON's measurement; some prominent entities, including TRITON's new parent iHEARTMEDIA, are missing.
The top 15s:
Networks by Average Weekly Downloads:
1. NPR
2. STITCHER MEDIA
3. AUDACY PODCAST NETWORK/CADENCE13
4. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK
5. AUDIOBOOM
6. ADLARGE/CABABA
7, NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP
8. WONDERY
9. KAST MEDIA
10. WARNERMEDIA
11. FOX NEWS PODCASTS
12. SALEM COMMUNICATIONS
13. ALL THINGS COMEDY
14 CBC/RADIO-CANADA
15. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL
Networks by Average Weekly Users:
1. NPR
2. STITCHER MEDIA
3. AUDACY PODCAST NETWORK/CADENCE13
4. AUDIOBOOM
5. ADLARGE/CABABA
6. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK
7. WONDERY
8, NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP
9. KAST MEDIA
10. WARNERMEDIA
11. ALL THINGS COMEDY
12. FOX NEWS PODCASTS
13. SALEM COMMUNICATIONS
14 CBC/RADIO-CANADA
15. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL
Podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads:
1, NPR NEWS NOW
2. CRIME JUNKIE
3. UP FIRST
4. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW
5. DATELINE NBC
6. MY FAVORITE MURDER
7. FRESH AIR
8. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST
9. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW
10. THE NPR POLITICS PODCAST
11. PLANET MONEY
12. POD SAVE AMERICA
13. FREAKONOMICS RADIO
14. COUNTERCLOCK
15. HOW I BUILT THIS
Podcasts by Average Weekly Users:
1, NPR NEWS NOW
2. UP FIRST
3. CRIME JUNKIE
4. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW
5. DATELINE NBC
6. MY FAVORITE MURDER
7. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST
8. FRESH AIR
9. POD SAVE AMERICA
10. PLANET MONEY
11. THE NPR POLITICS PODCAST
12. OFFICE LADIES
13. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW
14. CNN 5 THINGS
15. WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!