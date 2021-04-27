Casino Project

URBAN ONE's casino proposal for RICHMOND, VA has been chosen by an evaluation panel to be placed on the NOVEMBER election ballot in the city.



The ONE CASINO project in SOUTH RICHMOND was one of two proposals that made it through initial rounds for consideration by the board, beating out a plan by the CORDISH COS., which had proposed a casino under its LIVE! brand. URBAN ONE is partnered with COLONIAL DOWNS owner PENINSULA PACIFIC ENTERTAINMENT in the $600 million proposal, which was chosen, a release from Mayor LEVAR STONEY said, for its "feasibility and sustainability, proposed location, economic development impact, financial revenue impact, and community benefits."

The project will be placed on the NOVEMBER 2nd ballot pending City Council approval.

