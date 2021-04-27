Coody

As the UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA athletics program prepares to transition its multimedia rights to LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE, the HUSKERS RADIO NETWORK is setting its talent lineup for next season, hiring UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA women's basketball play-by-play voice JESSICA COODY as co-host of "SPORTS NIGHTLY" with HUSKERS football play-by-play announcer GREG SHARPE. COODY, who spent nine seasons with the SOONERS and was the first woman to call play-by-play for OKLAHOMA men's basketball, has also worked as a sideline reporter for TNT and FOX SPORTS and a sports reporter/anchor for CBS affiliate KWTV (TV)/OKLAHOMA CITY.



"I could not be more excited for this next step in my career and to be a part of the HUSKER RADIO NETWORK team," said COODY, who will join "SPORTS NIGHTLY" on JULY 1st, when LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE officially takes over operations. "Athletics and storytelling have been part of my life since I was six years old, I can't wait to tell the stories of the NEBRASKA student athletes and coaches."



NEBRASKA Sr. Associate Athletic Dir. for Markering and Multimedia BRANDON MEIER, who will oversee the raido network, said, "We have an all-star team of experienced radio professionals that will provide the NEBRASKA fan base with unprecedented coverage of all our teams. Radio has a rich history at NEBRASKA and I'm excited to build on the great foundation that has been established over the years."

« see more Net News