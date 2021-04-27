Lauree Austin

EMF Christian AC Network K-LOVE is adding LAUREE AUSTIN for middays. Look for AUSTIN to be on from 12-4p ET beginning JUNE 1.

AUSTIN had been at FIRST DALLAS MEDIA CCM KCBI/DALLAS as afternoon co-host. In DALLAS, AUSTIN had been teamed with DOUG HANNAH.

AUSTIN commented, "I am beyond excited to join the K-LOVE team! Isn’t that totally GOD, to take this girl off the foreign mission field and put her behind the mic to continue to share the good news all over this country and around the world?!"

K-LOVE PD MANDY YOUNG added, "Audiences really connect with LAUREE and her transparency, humility, humor, genuine conversations and thought-provoking questions. We know our listeners will love her, and our internal team is thrilled to start working with her as well."

AUSTIN will work out of K-LOVE's FRANKLIN, TN studio.





« see more Net News