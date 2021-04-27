More Co-Sponsors

Twelve more members of the U.S. HOUSE of REPRESENTATIVES and six members of the SENATE have joined as co-sponsors of the 2021 version of the Local Radio Freedom Act, the bill that opposes "any new performance fee, tax, royalty or other charge" on local broadcast radio stations. The bill now has 112 co-sponsors in the HOUSE and 14 in the SENATE.



Signing on to co-sponsor the bill were: Reps. JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER (R-WA), CHRIS JACOBS (R-NY), DOUG LAMALFA (R-CA), BARRY LOUDERMILK (R-GA), FRANK LUCAS (R-OK), TOM O'HALLERAN (D-AZ), TERRI SEWELL (D-AL) AND BRAD WENSTRUP (R-OH) and Sen. DAN SULLIVAN (R-AK). Reps. KATHY CASTOR (D-FL) and STEVE WOMACK (R-AR) are the original sponsors in the HOUSE, and Sens. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY) and MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM) are the original SENATE sponsors.



The bill reads, "CONGRESS should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air."

