It's prom season in AMERICA and tonight, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955)/DETROIT morning host MOJO will play chaperone at a virtual prom the station has put together.

The fun starts at 8pm. Scheduled to entertain are TATE MCRAE, DAYA, 24kGOLDN, plus others to be announced.

This morning (5/21), MOJO IN THE MORNING offered listeners a chance to win a VIP ticket to the prom, which qualified them to win $10,000!

« see more Net News