The 55th Annual CMA Awards will be held in November

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) announced its ballot schedule for “THE 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS,” which is scheduled to take place this NOVEMBER in NASHVILLE. The nomination ballot and instructions will be emailed to CMA members in good standing on TUESDAY, JULY 6th, with first round voting closing on THURSDAY, JULY 15th at 4p (CT). All rounds of voting will be conducted online. The second ballot will be emailed to members on MONDAY, AUGUST 2nd and will close THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th at 6p (CT). Nominees from that round will be announced later in the summer.

The winners of "THE 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" will be determined by the final round of voting, which will be emailed to members on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st and end on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27th at 6p (CT).

All balloting will be officiated by DELOITTE. To vote in all three rounds, prospective CMA members must apply for membership by TUESDAY, JUNE 1st

« back to Net News