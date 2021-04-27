Universal Hip-Hop Museum Sketch

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, hip-hop legends NAS, LL COOL J, FAT JOE and BRONX BOROUGH President RUBEN DIAZ JR. took part in the official groundbreaking event for the first phase of the UNIVERSAL HIP-HOP MUSEUM at the future home of BRONX POINT at 50 East 150th St.

The much-anticipated $349 million mixed-use project along the HARLEM RIVER waterfront in the SOUTH BRONX is being developed by L+M DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS and TYPE A PROJECTS, who co-hosted the groundbreaking ceremony.

BRONX POINT will deliver an array of cultural and community-focused programming, including the permanent home of the UNIVERSAL HIP-HOP MUSEUM, an early childhood space run by BRONXWORKS, and outdoor science programming run by the BILLION OYSTER PROJECT. S9 ARCHITECTURE led the design of the 22-story project, and the open space was designed by MARVEL ARCHITECTS in collaboration with ABEL BAINNSON BUTZ. Phase one of BRONX POINT is expected to be completed by late 2023.

The event also served as the official launch of the UNIVERSAL HIP-HOP MUSEUM’s capital campaign. The UHHM will celebrate and preserve the history of local and global hip-hop music and culture past, present, and future, and is slated to open in BRONX POINT in 2024. At the groundbreaking, BRONX BOROUGH President RUBEN DIAZ JR. announced that he would contribute $4.2 million from his office’s capital budget to support the MUSEUM’s capital campaign, which is one of the largest single funding allocations of the borough president’s tenure.

Commented MAYOR DE BLASIO, "NEW YORK CITY is building a recovery for all of us, and that starts with transformative projects like BRONX POINT in the heart of the BRONX. From major investments in affordable housing to a permanent place to celebrate the music that has made the BRONX famous around the world, this project demonstrates what every real NEW YORKER already knows: there’s no stopping NEW YORK CITY.”

Added MICROSOFT President BRAD SMITH, “Hip-Hop music and culture has been a source of inspiration and innovation since its outset. We’re incredibly excited for the museum’s groundbreaking and look forward to using MICROSOFT technology to help document, preserve, and tell the story of hip-hopo when the doors officially open.”

Concluded UNIVERSAL HIP-HOP MUSEUM Executive Director ROCKY BUCANO, “The heartbeat of hip-hop culture will live at BRONX POINT. Documenting, preserving, and presenting the history of the culture for generations of Hip Hop lovers globally via exciting new tech innovations from Microsoft is thrilling. This partnership is truly a milestone for Hip Hop culture.”

« see more Net News