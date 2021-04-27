Wallen (Photo: Tony Norkus/Shutterstock.com)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has confirmed its approach to BIG LOUD RECORDS artist MORGAN WALLEN’s eligibility for the upcoming “55th Annual CMA Awards,” set for NOVEMBER. As first reported by BILLBOARD, which called the CMA Board’s decision “a nuanced approach to a sensitive issue,” WALLEN “will be eligible in categories that honor artistic works (single, song, album, musical event, and music video of the year), ‘so as not to limit opportunity for other credited collaborators,’ in the words of the CMA. But he won't be eligible in individual artist categories (entertainer and male vocalist of the year).”

WALLEN has been on the sidelines since a video surfaced of him using a racial epithet in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/3). The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC announced at that time that it had halted MORGAN’s involvement and eligibility in this year’s awards show cycle. The CMT MUSIC AWARDS announced its nominations on MAY 13th, and WALLEN was not among them (NET NEWS 5/13). And BILLBOARD revealed on APRIL 29th that while WALLEN is a finalist for six awards in five categories and will be allowed to compete in “The BILLBOARD Music Awards,” which air on NBC SUNDAY night (5/23), he will not appear on the show (NET NEWS 4/29).

“The BILLBOARD Music Awards” are based entirely on chart performance, rather than industry or fan voting. DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS, which produces the show, further clarified in a statement that, “As [WALLEN’s] recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

First round voting for the CMA Awards opens on TUESDAY, JULY 6th. See the full schedule of nomination rounds here.

