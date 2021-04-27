-
Magellan AI Top 15 Podcast Advertiser List Topped Again By BetterHelp
MAGELLAN AI's list of the top 15 spenders on podcast advertising for APRIL is led once again by BETTERHELP, with ZIPRECRUITER in second place and AMAZON in third.On the "movers & shakers" list of companies which have increased their spending on podcast advertising, SAMSUNG, WOMPLY, and HYUNDAI topped the list.
The rankings for top spenders:
1. BETTERHELP
2. ZIPRECRUITER
3. AMAZON
4. GEICO
5. HELLOFRESH
6. SAMSUNG
7. EXPRESSVPN
9. PROGRESSIVE
9. SIMPLISAFE
10. SQUARESPACE
11. MOLSON COORS
12. WOMPLY
13. NBCUNIVERSAL
14. CAPITAL ONE
15. STAMPS.COM
Top "movers & shakers":
1. SAMSUNG
2. WOMPLY
3. HYUNDAI
4. STORYWORTH
5. ROCKET MORTGAGE
6. SKYLIGHT FRAME
7. ANGI
8. 1-800-FLOWERS
9. ROBINHOOD
10. DR. PEPPER ZERO SUGAR
11. ROY ROGERS RESTAURANT
12. LIV BY ADVANTIA
13. REX MD
14. CHIME
15. BATISTE
