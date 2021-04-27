Top Podcast Advertisers

MAGELLAN AI's list of the top 15 spenders on podcast advertising for APRIL is led once again by BETTERHELP, with ZIPRECRUITER in second place and AMAZON in third.On the "movers & shakers" list of companies which have increased their spending on podcast advertising, SAMSUNG, WOMPLY, and HYUNDAI topped the list.



The rankings for top spenders:



1. BETTERHELP

2. ZIPRECRUITER

3. AMAZON

4. GEICO

5. HELLOFRESH

6. SAMSUNG

7. EXPRESSVPN

9. PROGRESSIVE

9. SIMPLISAFE

10. SQUARESPACE

11. MOLSON COORS

12. WOMPLY

13. NBCUNIVERSAL

14. CAPITAL ONE

15. STAMPS.COM



Top "movers & shakers":



1. SAMSUNG

2. WOMPLY

3. HYUNDAI

4. STORYWORTH

5. ROCKET MORTGAGE

6. SKYLIGHT FRAME

7. ANGI

8. 1-800-FLOWERS

9. ROBINHOOD

10. DR. PEPPER ZERO SUGAR

11. ROY ROGERS RESTAURANT

12. LIV BY ADVANTIA

13. REX MD

14. CHIME

15. BATISTE



Read more from MAGELLAN AI here.

