Launching May 24th

G2 MEDIA GROUP’s recently purchased KAGE-A/FORT SMITH, AR and translator K244FJ will flip to “RED DIRT RADIO 96.7” on MONDAY, MAY 24th, according to the station’s new FACEBOOK page, web site, and reporting from InsideFortSmith.com. The AM station formerly was Sports KHGG (SPORTS HOG) and the translator simulcast Talk station KFPW (THE MARSHAL).

The owners are describing the format as “real Country music with an attitude. No sissy Country here, it’s RED DIRT.” Several videos from new RED DIRT RADIO morning host JUSTIN PETTIT on FACEBOOK have more details.





