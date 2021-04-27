COVID-19 Response Fund Open

The philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, ACM LIFTING LIVES, is reopening applications for its COVID-19 Response Fund. Industry members can learn more and apply for assistance here.

The fund was created to alleviate the burden that many of the behind-the-scenes professionals such as touring personnel and musicians, songwriters and developing artists are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, $3.5 million has been disbursed directly to individuals in the Country music community who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

