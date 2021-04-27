-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio April '21 Ratings Released Today
NIELSEN AUDIO APRIL '21 results arrive TODAY for HONOLULU; ALBUQUERQUE; EL PASO; ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM; WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON; FRESNO; and KNOXVILLE. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2nd: BAKERSFIELD; OMAHA; AKRON; CHARLESTON, SC; and HARRISBURG.