ONE PUTT BROADCASTING Sports KFIG-A (940 ESPN)/FRESNO afternoon host CHRISTOPHER GABRIEL is exiting the station.



"FRIDAY's CGP (CHRISTOPHER GABRIEL PROGRAM) was the last one on 940 ESPN," GABRIEL said in a video posted to social media FRIDAY morning (5/21). "An opportunity presented itself to me about four or five weeks ago, an opportunity that was pretty good, and something that I couldn't pass up. It's on air, you're gonna get the details soon, but for now, today, FRIDAY, was the last day."



GABRIEL joined 940 ESPN FRESNO in 2017 after hosting at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KALZ-F-KRZR-A (POWER TALK 96.7 and AM 1400) and FORUM News-Talk WDAY-A/FARGO, ND.

