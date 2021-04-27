New podcast

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has spun its “Secret History Of Country Music” video series into a companion podcast, launching TODAY (5/24). The video series has amassed more than three dozen episodes on TOWNSQUARE’s fan-facing web site, TasteOfCountry.com.

The web site’s BILLY DUKES and ALLISON HAAGER will host the podcast, where the initial episode will focus on how BLAKE SHELTON landed his coaching role on NBC’s “The Voice.” Subsequent shows in the eight-episode first season will focus on ERIC CHURCH, ALAN JACKSON, and BOBBIE GENTRY’s disappearance from the music scene. New episodes will drop on MONDAY mornings.

The show is the first TASTE OF COUNTRY podcast on the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, but the site is hinting at more to come. It is available on the APPLE, SPOTIFY GOOGLE PLAY, and TUNEIN platforms, among others. Find more details here.

