Bruce (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of Country songwriter and industry figure PATSY BRUCE, who died on MAY 16th at the age of 81, according to THE TENNESSEAN. Among her best-known compositions is "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," which became a four-week #1 duet for WILLIE NELSON and WAYLON JENNINGS in 1978. Like “Mammas,” BRUCE co-wrote “TEXAS (When I Die)” with her then husband, ED BRUCE. The latter was a Top 5 hit for TANYA TUCKER in 1978.

But as THE TENNESSEAN reports, Ms. BRUCE also served in industry roles, most notably as Pres. of NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. She also worked as a casting director for the television series “Maverick” and the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy.” In later years, she operated several event management and marketing companies, including the ED BRUCE TALENT AGENCY and EVENTS UNLIMITED, and the NASHVILLE bus tour SONGBIRD TOURS, as well as a bed and breakfast in WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN, according to the newspaper’s obituary.

Survivors include her son, TREY BRUCE, also a hit Country songwriter.





