Faron Dice Joins OneChild

WAY MEDIA Contemporary Christian WayFM Network VP/Ministry FARON DICE is leaving to join the Global Community of Child Champions at ONE CHILD as the National Director of Radio and Artist Engagement. DICE will partner with radio stations and Christian music artists to help advocate and support youth living in poverty around the world.



ONE CHILD has 318 Hope Centers in 14 countries which serve over 40,000 kids.



ONE CHILD Vice President of Engagement, MITCH HILDEBRANT shared, “When someone like Faron applies for a role, it catches your attention. I've known Faron for fifteen years and have seen the consistency and integrity in which he approaches all relationships. He has been a blessing in the industry to so many. His character, passion, cultural fit and desire to make an impact make him a perfect fit for the ONE CHILD family. He loves forming partnerships with radio stations, networks, and artists that have mutually beneficial objectives. His passion for ministry aligns with our passion.”

DICE added, “A trip to KENYA in early 2020 changed me forever. After seeing poverty up close, I knew something was different in me and that a new season was coming. I am so excited that this new role allows me to be involved in such meaningful work while remaining in the CCM radio industry that I love. I leave WAYFM with a grateful heart and a deep love for the team of people that I have worked with over the years."



DICE has served at WAY MEDIA for over eighteen years in various roles. His first day at ONE CHILD is WEDNESDAY (6/2).

« see more Net News