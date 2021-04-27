The Baka Boyz (Photo: Compass Media Networks)

SIERRA H Rhythmic AC KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE)/PHOENIX has added COMPASS MEDIA's syndicated “THE BAKA BOYZ” new daily show to the lineup for afternoons.

Dir./Content JOHN CANDELARIA said, “We are excited to have THE BAKA BOYZ BOUNCIN’ in the VALLEY. I haven’t heard energy like this in a long time. Their passion and excitement jump’s out of the speakers. Their successful years of experience combined with their top-notch, innovative attention to digital content makes them a perfect fit for 101.1 THE BOUNCE”.

THE BAKA BOYZ added, "It’s time for us to raise the bar and get listeners talking about their favorite radio station and radio personalities once again. Thanks to all the programming executives who have encouraged us to jump back into daily radio, and we can’t think of anything sweeter than kicking it all off with JOHN CANDY in PHOENIX.”

BAKA BOYZ Agent/OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Syndicator GARY BERNSTEIN said, "THE BAKA BOYZ are undeniably one of the best ever to perform on the radio. What better time than now to assist a medium desperately in need of more authentic stars and creative personalities that really matter.

“As current hosts of the most successful contemporary weekend mix programs in both the hip-hop and pop formats, THE BAKA BOYZ prove time and time again that they are on top of what’s happening TODAY, TOMORROW and YESTERDAY. Who else can say that?”

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and OCEANIC TRADEWINDS are planning a daily content only version.

