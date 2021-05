Brad Davidson

Veteran music exec. BRAD DAVIDSON has exited his VP/Urban promotion position after 10 years.

DAVIDSON told ALL ACCESS, "This was my 2nd stint at SONY MUSIC. What a great company. They treat their employees very well. Now, it's time for a new phase in my 30-year career. I'm co-managing the group FUTRELL. They're the future, not just for me, but for the music industry."

« see more Net News