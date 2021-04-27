Shame, Shame, Shame

SOMETHIN’ ELSE and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT have released the first episode of a new podcast examining frauds and why people cheat. ALZO SLADE is the host of “CHEAT!,” new episodes of which are posting on TUESDAYS.

The first two episodes look at the ATLANTA high school testing scandal, with forthcoming episodes featuring the British stock trader who caused a U.S. market crash, cheating boxers and game show contestants, fake art, the MARION JONES doping scandal, and DONALD TRUMP’s golf habits.

