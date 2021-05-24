Bart, Marshall

Two radio veterans have joined QUU INC., the company offering visual accompaniment, such as client logos and text, to radio broadcasts on appropriately-equipped receivers. Former ARBITRON Account Manager, ENTRAVISION/DALLAS NSM, and MARKET ENGINUITY News-Talk KERA-Triple A KKXT (KXT 91.7)/DALLAS Sr. AE JACKIE BART is serving as Customer Success Manager and former HARRIS and GATESAIR Product Line Manager JOE MARSHALL has been named Technical Success Manager. Both will report directly to CEO STEVE NEWBERRY.

BART said, “I am so proud to be on the QUU team and look forward to helping drive the company’s mission of advancing radio with its technology and enabling connected vehicle access to content that provides an enhanced in-car radio experience and engages listeners through innovative advertising opportunities.”

“The resurgence of audio in our daily lives, combined with QUU’s roadmap to move the radio experience forward, positions us to make a huge impact,” said MARSHALL. “I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting and game-changing opportunity!”

QUU Founder/CTO JOE HARB said, “We’re excited to welcome JACKIE and JOE to the team as we take the next step in QUU’s evolution.”

“JACKIE’s deep training experience with ARBITRON and SCARBOROUGH RESEARCH as well as JOE’s technology experience with HARRIS/GATESAIR demonstrate their tremendous professional credentials,” said NEWBERRY. “They are outstanding individuals with a sincere passion and focus on training, service, and success. These critical hires demonstrate QUU’s focus on not simply selling software and services to radio stations, but ensuring our partners know how to use QUU’s powerful tools to engage listeners, upsell radio’s core product, and make ads more effective.”

