Back To Music City

NASCAR has returned to NASHVILLE for the first time in ten years with the inaugural ALLY 400 race, and MOTOR RACING NETWORK will be there covering the race on FATHER’S DAY weekend, JUNE 18-20. The coverage will include a “NASHVILLE-focused” edition of “NASCAR LIVE” as well as three race broadcasts, practice, and qualifying, culminating in the main race on JUNE 20th.

“While it is important from time to time to get back to our roots we also need to be focused on places that support NASCAR. Nashville has always been a terrific market for the sport and this is a perfect time and place to return,” said MRN Lead Analyst and Hall of Fame driver RUSTY WALLACE. “Clearly it was the right decision as the event is sold-out and I can’t wait to describe the energy and excitement from the MRN booth FATHER’S DAY weekend!” WALLACE will join JEFF STRIEGLE and ALEX HAYDEN on the call of the race for MRN on about 350 affiliates.

Find out more from Sr. Mgr.-Radio Partnerships BOB QUICK at bquick@mrn.com or (704) 262-6713.

