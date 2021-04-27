Airing on TBN (6/4)

The 8th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards have announced performers and presenters for the awards show at NASHVILLE’s GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE. Five-time GRAMMY nominee MATTHEW WEST will host the show, sponsored by COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED.



Some of Contemporary Christian's biggest and brightest stars are scheduled to appear, including ANDREW RIPP, CASTING CROWNS, CORY ASBURY, CROWDER, DANNY GOKEY with Latin stars EVAN CRAFT and REDIMI2, DANTE BOWE, KARI JOBE with CODY CARNES and TASHA COBBS LEONARD, ELEVATION WORSHIP, MATTHEW WEST joined by Country artist CARLY PEARCE, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, MERCYME, TAUREN WELLS with RASCAL FLATTS frontman GARY LEVOX, WE THE KINGDOM, and ZACH WILLIAMS.



Nominees for the K-LOVE Fan Awards happened last week with MAVERICK CITY MUSIC leading with four, including Group of the Year, Artist of the Year, Breakout Single of the Year and Worship Song of the Year. FOR KING & COUNTRY, TOBYMAC and ZACH WILLIAMS all followed with three nominations. Fans are now voting for their favorites here.

The K-LOVE fan Awards will air on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK FRIDAY (6/4) at 8pm and 10pm eastern.

« see more Net News