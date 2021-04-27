Egenolf

BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA sports update anchor/co-host NATALIE EGENOLF has exited the station after four and a half years on MIKE MISSANELLI’s afternoon show.

In a tweet posted FRIDAY (5/21), EGENOLF wrote, “For just a PHILLY neighborhood gal with big dreams, getting to talk about my beloved teams with the best fans in the world and getting to know so many of you like family, has been an honor and a privilege.” Thanking MISSANELLI and producer/co-host TYRONE JOHNSON (“the JORDAN and LEBRON of sports talk”) as well as BEASLEY and her FANATIC colleagues, EGENOLF said she “can’t be more excited for what’s ahead of me.” Joking that she would be moving to GUAM and raising alpacas, she said she would disclose her actual destination “at some point in the not so distant future.”

