iHEARTMEDIA Sports KLSD-A (XTRA 1360)/SAN DIEGO “POWER HOUR” host, “LOOSE CANNONS” producer, and Senior Reporter ERNIE MARTINEZ has exited the station after nine years.

MARTINEZ is a longtime presence in SAN DIEGO sports radio, with almost 12 years at XTRA’s predecessor NOBLE/CLEAR CHANNEL Sports XETRA-A (XTRA SPORTS 690) and 6-1/2 years at BCA Sports XEPRS-A (THE MIGHTY 1090). He is also an accomplished graphic designer.

Hall of Fame PADRES reliever TREVOR HOFFMAN called in on MARTINEZ’ final “LOOSE CANNONS” show FRIDAY (5/21) to wish MARTINEZ well.

