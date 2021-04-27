-
Eric Church Hits #1 With ‘Hell Of A View’
May 24, 2021 at 9:34 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to EMI NASHVILLE’s ERIC CHURCH, who currently holds the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his, “Hell Of A View.” The single is his 10th career #1.
Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; EMI RECORDS VP/Promotion JIMMY RECTOR; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; EMI RECORDS Sr. Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRUDIE DANIELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion CONNOR BROCK, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JOHN TRAPANE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JACKIE STEVENS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MIKE KRINIK and Coord./Promotion BRIARMAN WHITFIELD.