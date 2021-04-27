Expanded Coverage

As previously reported by ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 4/26), COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO is swapping News-Talk KKPC-A-K270CM (CPR NEWS)/PUEBLO, CO to MARCOS RODRIQUEZ's COLORADO RADIO MARKETING, LLC for AC KUUR (YOUR RADIO)/CARBONDALE, CO; K275AR/NEW CASTLE, CO; and K230AZ, K242BL, and K299AC/GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO, and CPR now says it will flip KUUR to a simulcast of Triple A KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER as KNDH, effective MAY 26th.

CPR COO JENNY GENTRY said, “One of CPR's goals is to maximize the use of all of our frequencies. With the addition last year of KRCC, we have duplicative coverage in PUEBLO with CPR News. This move lets us bring INDIE 102.3 to more people, with its focus on independent and COLORADO-based artists.”





