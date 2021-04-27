Beasley

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) will honor BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY with the National Radio Award during the opening session of this year’s NAB/RAB RADIO SHOW in LAS VEGAS on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th.

“We are thrilled to honor CAROLINE BEASLEY and commemorate her impact on the radio industry with the National Radio Award,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “Her business savvy and extraordinary leadership have propelled BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP to new heights, while her passion for radio perfectly illustrate the spirit of broadcasting.”

BEASLEY, daughter of company founder GEORGE BEASLEY, joined the family firm in 1983 and was named CEO in 2017. She also serves as Chair of the BMI Board of Directors and is on the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION board as well as the FCC Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

