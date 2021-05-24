Stell (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

ARISTA NASHVILLE/RECORDS artist MATT STELL will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of JUNE. Beginning on MONDAY, MAY 31st and continuing through FRIDAY, JUNE 25th, STELL can be heard sharing personal anecdotes and the latest Country music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

