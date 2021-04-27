Nelson (Photo: Pamela Springsteen)

WILLIE NELSON will continue his OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL this summer, alongside artists including CHRIS STAPLETON, STURGILL SIMPSON, THE AVETT BROTHERS, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, GOV'T MULE, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, RYAN BINGHAM, MARGO PRICE, YOLA, KATHLEEN EDWARDS, IDA MAE and more. NELSON will begin the tour on SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd in AUSTIN, and stop in a total of 14 cities including PHILADELPHIA, RALEIGH and PHOENIX, concluding in WHEATLAND, CA on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24th. Tickets for the general public go on sale THURSDAY, MAY 27th at 10a local time for each venue.

“'The OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date," said NELSON. "I just can’t wait to get back on the road again."









« see more Net News