Brevity

BLINKIST, the app that offers 15-minute audio synopses of books, is launching a new series of 15-minute “bite-sized” versions of popular podcasts called “Shortcasts” and will sell them on a subscription basis through APPLE PODCAST Subscriptions as well as the BLINKIST app. The APPLE channel will launch with 12 “Shortcasts.”

CEO HOLGER SEIM said, "BLINKIST is all about inspiring listeners around the world to learn and grow by connecting them to big ideas from talented creators. APPLE PODCASTS Subscriptions supports that mission wholeheartedly and provides yet another powerful opportunity for creators to increase the reach and revenue for their work."

