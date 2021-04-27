Dan 'Huggie' Amsden (Photo: Facebook)

HUBBARD Top 40/Mainstream KQMV (MOViN 92.5)/SEATTLE brings in DAN "HUGGIE" AMSDEN for afternoons beginning next TUESDAY (6/1). "HUGGIE" will be on weekdays from 2 - 7p.

KQMV Brand and Content Mgr. CAT THOMAS commented, "HUGGIE is an outrageous, fun, compassionate, and energetic personality. He brings a compelling new dimension to afternoons on MOViN 92.5!"

HUGGIE added, "I couldn’t be happier that (HUBBARD SVP/Programming) GREG STRASSELL, (HUBBARD/SEATTLE Market Manager) WHEELER MORRIS, (HUBBARD/SEATTLE OM) SCOTT MAHALICK and CAT THOMAS are giving me this opportunity. I’m geek’d to be a part of the HUBBARD RADIO family and to MOVE with an already thriving brand. GOGGLE up, SEATTLE!"

