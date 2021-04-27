Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MAY 17-23 showed downloads up 1% from the previous week and up 3% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MAY 17, 2020 to MAY 23, 2021 was -2% for Arts, -2% for Business, +6% for Comedy, -29% for Education, +4% for History, +1% for News, +10% for Science, -2% for Society & Culture, +3% for Sports, and +50% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -2% for Arts, +7% for Business, -2% for Comedy, -4% for Education, -2% for History, -3% for News, -2% for Science, -1% for Society & Culture, +9% for Sports, and +18% for True Crime.

